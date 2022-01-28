Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) Shares Acquired by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned approximately 0.05% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 26.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the second quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 3.5% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles Jr. Beard purchased 988 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.26 per share, for a total transaction of $25,944.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 30.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, TheStreet cut Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.80. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.93 and a twelve month high of $36.57.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 4.73% and a net margin of 2.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 16th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s payout ratio is 30.93%.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce, Inc engages in production and distribution of fresh fruit and vegetables products. It operates through the following segments: Bananas and Fresh and Value-added products segments. The Bananas segment produces banana. The Fresh and Value-added products segment includes sales of pineapples, melons, non-tropical fruit (including grapes, apples, citrus, blueberries, strawberries, pears, peaches, plums, nectarines, cherries and kiwis), other fruit and vegetables, avocados, fresh-cut fruit and vegetables, prepared fruit and vegetables, juices, other beverages, prepared meals and snacks.

