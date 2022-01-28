Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $2.21 Million Holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lessened its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 117,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,962 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH owned about 0.07% of Bloom Energy worth $2,208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC increased its position in Bloom Energy by 201.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 94,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after acquiring an additional 63,009 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Bloom Energy by 128.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 142,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after acquiring an additional 80,139 shares in the last quarter. Defender Capital LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Defender Capital LLC. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 151,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bloom Energy by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 49,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 14,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BE opened at $13.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $22.15. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -14.37 and a beta of 3.59.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.11). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 294.75% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business had revenue of $207.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 10,524 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $240,473.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Glen Griffiths sold 2,776 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $63,792.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,662 shares of company stock valued at $3,829,970. 15.86% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BE. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $23.50 to $34.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Bloom Energy from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Bloom Energy from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.82.

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of on-site distributed power generators. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K. R. Sridhar, John Finn, Jim McElroy, Matthias Gottmann and Dien Nguyen on January 18, 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

