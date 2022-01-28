Citigroup Inc. Sells 46,328 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Citigroup Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) by 56.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,328 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 323.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $97,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 238.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 673 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $124,000.

Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $110.33 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.31 and a 52 week high of $110.54. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.45.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

