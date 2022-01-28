Truist Financial Corp Sells 2,600 Shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 13.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,148 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Tenneco were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenneco by 26.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 194,232 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after purchasing an additional 40,678 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Tenneco by 14.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 47,908 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,059 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tenneco in the second quarter valued at $213,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 90.5% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 646,180 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,483,000 after acquiring an additional 306,904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenneco by 11.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,639,014 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $89,626,000 after acquiring an additional 477,354 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Tenneco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TEN opened at $10.15 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $833.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.46. Tenneco Inc. has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $22.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a net margin of 1.30% and a return on equity of 141.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TEN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Tenneco from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

Tenneco Company Profile

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenneco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenneco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.