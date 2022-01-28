US Bancorp DE Sells 2,011 Shares of Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,011 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 13,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Americold Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000.

COLD opened at $27.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.16, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.35 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16. Americold Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $26.99 and a 12-month high of $40.85.

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.26). Americold Realty Trust had a negative return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.64%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Americold Realty Trust will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. Americold Realty Trust’s payout ratio is -293.32%.

In other Americold Realty Trust news, insider Kelly Hefner Barrett acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.19 per share, with a total value of $87,570.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.20.

Americold Realty Trust Profile

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within firm’s real estate portfolio.

