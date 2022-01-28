US Bancorp DE Grows Holdings in BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS)

US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 44,242 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,666 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.11% of BioLife Solutions worth $1,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the first quarter valued at about $2,684,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 124.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 248,449 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,058,000 after acquiring an additional 137,913 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 25.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in BioLife Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $264,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in BioLife Solutions by 6.3% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,557 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BLFS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioLife Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.13.

In other news, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.72, for a total value of $528,645.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.19, for a total transaction of $754,375.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 213,099 shares of company stock worth $8,551,525 in the last ninety days. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $25.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.66 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 259.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.61. BioLife Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.80 and a 12-month high of $60.67.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $33.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.65 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 2.39% and a net margin of 4.87%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. Equities analysts expect that BioLife Solutions, Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of bio preservation tools for cells and tissues. Its product offerings include proprietary hypothermic storage and cryopreservation freeze media products for cells, tissues, and organs, generic blood stem cell freezing and cell thawing media products and custom product formulation and custom packaging services.

