Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Sells 547,643 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 547,643 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Liberty Global worth $61,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 166,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,158,000 after purchasing an additional 33,941 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Liberty Global by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Liberty Global by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 3,339 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Liberty Global by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 18,265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $502,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 14,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.33, for a total value of $399,453.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,865 shares of company stock worth $2,226,516. 9.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LBTYA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Shares of LBTYA opened at $25.44 on Friday. Liberty Global plc has a 1-year low of $23.19 and a 1-year high of $30.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $1.05. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Liberty Global had a net margin of 97.60% and a return on equity of 14.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Liberty Global plc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global Plc is an international television and broadband company, which engages in the provision of broadband communications services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.K. and Ireland, Belgium, Switzerland, Central and Eastern Europe, and Central and Corporate. Its products include broadband, WiFi, connectivity products, TV platforms, and TV content.

