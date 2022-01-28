Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Raised to $372.00 at Morgan Stanley

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $364.00 to $372.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the software giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.07% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $342.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Microsoft from $281.78 to $299.93 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.47.

Shares of MSFT opened at $299.84 on Wednesday. Microsoft has a twelve month low of $224.26 and a twelve month high of $349.67. The company has a market cap of $2.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $324.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $309.36.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.80 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 38.51% and a return on equity of 45.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.03 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Microsoft will post 9.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Microsoft news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 419,292 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.61, for a total transaction of $144,492,216.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.90, for a total transaction of $552,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 530,699 shares of company stock valued at $181,312,457 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,689,996,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $52,123,577,000 after purchasing an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 1,106.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,520,216 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,779,000 after purchasing an additional 12,665,264 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 97.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 21,921,340 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,277,833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,842,148 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,170,156 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,296,895,000 after purchasing an additional 9,387,405 shares during the period. 69.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

