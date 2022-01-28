Zacks: Brokerages Expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Equities analysts expect PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PACCAR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.70 and the lowest is $1.38. PACCAR posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that PACCAR will report full-year earnings of $6.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.40 to $7.05. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $8.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.75 to $8.65. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PACCAR.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 7.80%. The company had revenue of $6.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their target price on PACCAR from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group increased their target price on PACCAR from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PACCAR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Raymond James increased their target price on PACCAR from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price target on PACCAR from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.54.

Shares of PCAR opened at $93.22 on Tuesday. PACCAR has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $101.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.00. The stock has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.61, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.50 dividend. This is a positive change from PACCAR’s previous None dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.15%.

In other PACCAR news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 14,572 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.17, for a total value of $1,313,957.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PACCAR by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 102,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,023,000 after purchasing an additional 8,796 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Unison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in PACCAR by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.54% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

