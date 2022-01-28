Mizuho Cuts Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target to $155.00

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target trimmed by Mizuho from $160.00 to $155.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FISV. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Fiserv from $148.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. William Blair initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Wedbush lowered their target price on Fiserv from $138.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $130.41.

Fiserv stock opened at $100.28 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Fiserv has a 1 year low of $92.06 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a market cap of $66.21 billion, a PE ratio of 51.96, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.36.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. Fiserv’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Fiserv news, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total transaction of $193,728.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total value of $1,007,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock valued at $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares valued at $15,237,813. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

