Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Lowered to $14.00 at Maxim Group

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) had its target price decreased by Maxim Group from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CRDF. William Blair initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Cardiff Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an outperform rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Get Cardiff Oncology alerts:

Cardiff Oncology stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 1.66. Cardiff Oncology has a 1-year low of $3.07 and a 1-year high of $14.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.03.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.06 million. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 19.37% and a negative net margin of 7,375.65%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cardiff Oncology will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.50% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc is an oncology therapeutics company, which engages in the development of drugs that target mitosis for the treatment of various types of cancer. It is focused on developing onvansertib, a first-in-class, third-generation Polo-like Kinase 1 (PLK1) inhibitor, in combination with standard-of-care chemotherapy and targeted therapeutics.

Featured Article: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Cardiff Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardiff Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.