Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Price Target Lowered to C$42.25 at Scotiabank

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) had its target price decreased by Scotiabank from C$47.75 to C$42.25 in a report released on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NPI has been the subject of several other reports. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$52.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Northland Power to a buy rating and cut their target price for the company from C$44.00 to C$41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James set a C$55.00 target price on shares of Northland Power and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$48.25.

Shares of NPI stock opened at C$35.19 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.88. Northland Power has a one year low of C$34.95 and a one year high of C$51.45. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$37.21 and its 200-day moving average price is C$39.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.39, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The solar energy provider reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.15). The firm had revenue of C$432.08 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Northland Power will post 1.4800001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently 313.32%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

