Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Shares Gap Up to $8.61

Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $9.12. Arbe Robotics shares last traded at $9.12, with a volume of 14 shares trading hands.

ARBE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. R. F. Lafferty began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arbe Robotics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Arbe Robotics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.73.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The company had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Equities research analysts predict that Arbe Robotics Ltd will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Arbe Robotics stock. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Arbe Robotics Ltd (NASDAQ:ARBE) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 243,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,192,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.39% of Arbe Robotics at the end of the most recent reporting period. 7.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arbe Robotics Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARBE)

Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc, is based in Tel Aviv, Israel.

