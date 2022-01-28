Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) Price Target Cut to C$4.30 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) had its price target trimmed by National Bankshares from C$4.85 to C$4.30 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CHR. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Chorus Aviation from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Cormark reissued a buy rating and set a C$6.25 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a buy rating and set a C$5.40 price objective on shares of Chorus Aviation in a report on Monday, November 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$5.22.

Get Chorus Aviation alerts:

Shares of CHR stock opened at C$3.46 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 305.77, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Chorus Aviation has a fifty-two week low of C$3.16 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$3.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.93. The firm has a market cap of C$614.67 million and a P/E ratio of -25.26.

Chorus Aviation (TSE:CHR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.09. The company had revenue of C$274.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$251.00 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Chorus Aviation will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Chorus Aviation Company Profile

Chorus Aviation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various aviation support services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Regional Aviation Services and Regional Aircraft Leasing. The Regional Aviation Services segment includes all three sectors of the regional aviation, such as contract flying, including ACMI and charter operations; aircraft leasing; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as part sales and technical services.

Recommended Story: What is dollar cost averaging (DCA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chorus Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chorus Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.