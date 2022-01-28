goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target Cut to C$240.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target reduced by TD Securities from C$260.00 to C$240.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on GSY. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on goeasy to C$220.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on goeasy from C$207.00 to C$226.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on goeasy from C$196.00 to C$220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Desjardins boosted their target price on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on goeasy from C$182.00 to C$207.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, goeasy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$213.25.

Get goeasy alerts:

GSY opened at C$140.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.54, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$172.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$182.60. goeasy has a 12 month low of C$92.50 and a 12 month high of C$218.35.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$2.79 by C($0.09). The business had revenue of C$219.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$219.93 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that goeasy will post 11.9599998 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.29%.

In related news, Director Susan Doniz purchased 150 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$187.44 per share, with a total value of C$28,116.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$346,764. Also, Director Karen Basian purchased 1,000 shares of goeasy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$193.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$193,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,319,816.

About goeasy

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: Resistance Level

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.