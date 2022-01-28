AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target Raised to C$10.00 at Scotiabank

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$9.50 to C$10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set an equal wight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC reiterated a hold rating and set a C$8.50 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$8.67.

AGF.B opened at C$7.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$507.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.04 and a 200 day moving average of C$7.78. AGF Management has a fifty-two week low of C$6.45 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.34, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

