ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $615.00 at Canaccord Genuity Group

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) had its price objective reduced by Canaccord Genuity Group from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

NOW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $715.00 to $615.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday. Cowen lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $670.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. FBN Securities lifted their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $689.16.

NOW stock opened at $528.69 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.21 billion, a PE ratio of 485.04, a PEG ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01. ServiceNow has a twelve month low of $448.27 and a twelve month high of $707.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $605.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $623.28.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.03. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 3.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Dennis Woodside purchased 2,861 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $694.58 per share, with a total value of $1,987,193.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 66 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $695.31, for a total value of $45,890.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,655 shares of company stock worth $11,696,731 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 13.4% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,284 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 123.0% in the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,577 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,731 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 36.7% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 177,520 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $97,556,000 after acquiring an additional 47,701 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 1.3% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 213,803 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,495,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 9.0% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 241 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise cloud computing solutions. The firm delivers digital workflows on a single enterprise cloud platform called the Now Platform. Its product portfolio is focused on providing Information Technology, Employee and Customer workflows. It offers its solutions for the industries under the categories of government, financial services, healthcare, telecommunications, manufacturing, IT services, technology, oil & gas, education, and consumer products.

