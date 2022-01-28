eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) PT Lowered to $8.00 at JMP Securities

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) had its price objective lowered by JMP Securities from $33.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $20.04.

NASDAQ EFTR opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.20 and a fifty-two week high of $40.42. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.23.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.68. The business had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that eFFECTOR Therapeutics will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other eFFECTOR Therapeutics news, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 28,785 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total transaction of $316,635.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $124,616.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,552 shares of company stock worth $2,481,782 over the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $187,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $257,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $337,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $347,000. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $40,503,000. 58.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Company Profile

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

