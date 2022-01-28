AT&T (NYSE:T) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Cowen

AT&T (NYSE:T) had its price objective reduced by Cowen from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on T. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of AT&T in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Barclays raised AT&T from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised AT&T from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.58.

Shares of NYSE T opened at $24.12 on Thursday. AT&T has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market cap of $172.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $40.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.62%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,733.48%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 2,790.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,185 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

