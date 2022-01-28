Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Polymetal International (LON:POLY) in a report issued on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,200 ($29.68) target price on the mining company’s stock.

POLY has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.89) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,550 ($20.91) to GBX 1,450 ($19.56) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.19) to GBX 1,170 ($15.79) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,750 ($23.61) price objective on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Polymetal International has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 1,620 ($21.86).

Polymetal International stock opened at GBX 1,066 ($14.38) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,275.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,385.40. The firm has a market cap of £5.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.43).

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

