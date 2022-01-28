Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) Shares Gap Up to $7.15

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.15, but opened at $7.66. Qurate Retail shares last traded at $7.86, with a volume of 5,937 shares.

The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.26% and a net margin of 8.46%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Qurate Retail stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qurate Retail, Inc engages in the business of video and on-line commerce industries. It operates through the following segments: QxH; QVC International; and Corporate and Others. The QxH segment include distribution of live programming, 20 hours per day, 364 days per year, to television households. The QVC International segment focuses in Germany, Austria, Japan, the U.K., the Republic of Ireland, and Italy to distribute shopping experience via broadcast networks, websites, mobile applications, and social pages.

