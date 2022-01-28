Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target Lowered to $760.00 at UBS Group

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price objective reduced by UBS Group from $765.00 to $760.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. UBS Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LRCX. Summit Insights downgraded Lam Research from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Lam Research from $597.00 to $627.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $770.00 to $725.00 in a research report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $717.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $555.30 on Thursday. Lam Research has a 12-month low of $481.05 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $676.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $624.19. The company has a market capitalization of $78.19 billion, a PE ratio of 18.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $8.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.51 by $0.02. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.26%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 4,691 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.00, for a total value of $3,049,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,260 shares of company stock valued at $26,310,966. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cedar Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 80.53% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

