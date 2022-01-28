California Public Employees Retirement System Has $10.23 Million Stock Holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 493,872 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.11% of Altice USA worth $10,233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the first quarter valued at $2,255,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Altice USA by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 42,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Altice USA by 10.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,066,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,405,000 after purchasing an additional 105,034 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Altice USA by 89.7% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 111,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,816,000 after purchasing an additional 52,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in Altice USA by 52.2% in the second quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 10,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,622 shares in the last quarter. 50.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Altice USA news, Director Susan C. Schnabel purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.59 per share, with a total value of $145,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $49,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 38,500 shares of company stock valued at $609,545. 53.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATUS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Altice USA from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Altice USA from $34.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. TD Securities decreased their price target on Altice USA from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Altice USA from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Altice USA from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Altice USA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Shares of ATUS opened at $13.45 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $38.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.14, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 87.53% and a net margin of 10.58%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Altice USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

