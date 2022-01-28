AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Has $377,000 Stock Holdings in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lessened its position in Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA) by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24,504 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 3.1% in the third quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 12.1% in the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 78.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 81.1% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alcoa by 7.2% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares in the last quarter.

Get Alcoa alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AA. Argus raised their price target on shares of Alcoa from $64.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet raised shares of Alcoa from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Alcoa from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.67.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey D. Heeter sold 29,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $1,775,526.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO William F. Oplinger sold 166,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.40, for a total transaction of $8,052,259.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Shares of NYSE AA opened at $58.03 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.89 and its 200-day moving average is $48.49. The stock has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50 and a beta of 2.45. Alcoa Co. has a twelve month low of $17.77 and a twelve month high of $64.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.73. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Alcoa had a net margin of 7.29% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alcoa Co. will post 6.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alcoa announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About Alcoa

Alcoa Corp. engages in the production of bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products. It operates through the following segments: Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum. The Bauxite segment represents the company’ global bauxite mining operations. The Alumina segment includes the company’s worldwide refining system, which processes bauxite into alumina.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa Co. (NYSE:AA).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.