11,113 Shares in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) Purchased by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,113 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Imperial Oil by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,053,058 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $367,348,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,174 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 23.6% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,933,282 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $58,921,000 after buying an additional 368,583 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,516,798 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,928,000 after buying an additional 21,169 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,496,384 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $45,657,000 after buying an additional 247,326 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Imperial Oil by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,237,198 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,611,000 after buying an additional 5,679 shares during the period. 20.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on IMO. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$39.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Imperial Oil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.73.

IMO stock opened at $41.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 63.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $42.48.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The energy company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $8.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 billion. Imperial Oil had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 8.06%. On average, research analysts expect that Imperial Oil Limited will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.2189 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 129.23%.

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

