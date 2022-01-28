5,763 Shares in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) Bought by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 5,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $363,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth $22,410,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $2,091,000. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $360,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $11,519,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth $1,591,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total transaction of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 16.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.24.

BBWI opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.15. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $30.71 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.70.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 165.36% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.58%.

About Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

