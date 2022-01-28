Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Shares Sold by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) by 82.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,696 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 100,415 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Nektar Therapeutics were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 0.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,658,379 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $611,897,000 after acquiring an additional 208,985 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,844,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $338,445,000 after acquiring an additional 247,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,005,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $291,815,000 after acquiring an additional 291,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 8.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,747,581 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $81,468,000 after acquiring an additional 368,986 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,389,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,997,000 after buying an additional 62,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NKTR shares. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $80.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of NKTR stock opened at $10.36 on Friday. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $26.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.70.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.10. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.45% and a negative net margin of 493.62%. The company had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.61) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.69, for a total value of $38,070.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 21,149 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total value of $278,320.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

