AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC Sells 2,093 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 50.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,093 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 62,384 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 18,466 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 138,033.3% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 4,141 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 29,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,776,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 84.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 42,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Allegiant Travel by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 227,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,125,000 after purchasing an additional 48,340 shares in the last quarter. 85.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Allegiant Travel stock opened at $171.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30 and a beta of 1.61. Allegiant Travel has a one year low of $163.60 and a one year high of $271.29.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $459.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $451.35 million. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 128.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($4.28) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ALGT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Allegiant Travel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $245.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James lowered shares of Allegiant Travel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $280.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Allegiant Travel from $255.00 to $240.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Allegiant Travel from $305.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.00.

Allegiant Travel Co engages in the provision of travel services. It includes scheduled service air transportation, air-related travel services and product, third party travel products, and fixed fee contract air transportation. It operates through the following segments: Airline, Sunseeker Resort, and Other non-Airline.

