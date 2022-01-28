Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Stake Lowered by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 874 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oceaneering International were worth $177,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of OII. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 141.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,671 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,218,000 after buying an additional 82,474 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 144.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 100,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 59,228 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 806,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,553,000 after buying an additional 113,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Oceaneering International by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 84,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after buying an additional 5,264 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oceaneering International alerts:

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.34 on Friday. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.27 and a 12-month high of $18.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.11 and a beta of 3.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.06). Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 2.44% and a negative net margin of 1.94%. The business had revenue of $466.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.42 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Oceaneering International news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

About Oceaneering International

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

Recommended Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII).

Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.