Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $190,000 Holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) by 6.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,720 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Physical Therapy were worth $190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of USPH. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 33.6% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 93.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 18.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy by 51.6% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 970 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter worth about $120,000. 97.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Physical Therapy alerts:

U.S. Physical Therapy stock opened at $93.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.43 and a beta of 1.41. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.43 and a 52-week high of $143.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $93.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $105.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $125.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.67 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 16.63% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 64.14%.

Several research analysts have commented on USPH shares. Sidoti raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet downgraded U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, U.S. Physical Therapy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

In other news, CEO Christopher J. Reading sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total value of $1,126,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.19, for a total transaction of $94,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics, which provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers and neurological-related injuries. The company operates through the following segments: physical therapy operations and industrial injury prevention services.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Physical Therapy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.