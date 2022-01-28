Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) Stock Holdings Decreased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Meritor, Inc. (NYSE:MTOR) by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,354 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 965 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Meritor were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 13,578 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Meritor by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 39,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of Meritor by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,750 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Meritor by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,827 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Meritor by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 51,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Meritor from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meritor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Meritor from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Meritor from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.40.

In other news, CFO Carl Douglas Anderson II sold 5,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.20, for a total value of $134,492.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Chairman Jeffrey A. Craig sold 113,486 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.19, for a total transaction of $2,858,712.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 157,710 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,359. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTOR opened at $23.01 on Friday. Meritor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $33.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.60.

Meritor (NYSE:MTOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.31. Meritor had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $945.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Meritor’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Meritor, Inc. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Meritor, Inc engages in the design, production and trade of integrated systems, modules and components to equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Truck and Aftermarket and Industrial. The Commercial Truck and Trailer segment supplies drivetrain systems and components, including axles, drivelines and braking and suspension systems, for medium- and heavy-duty trucks and other applications.

