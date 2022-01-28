Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) Stock Position Reduced by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,477 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Axcelis Technologies were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 32.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 41,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 10,089 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 26.8% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 3,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 96.2% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 47,750 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 23,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Axcelis Technologies by 137.5% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. 87.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on ACLS. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $64.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The analyst cites the company’s investor day presentation that featured an update on its business and introduced two new target models, raising its near-term revenue guidance outlook to $850. Bolton adds that the strong growth in the implant-intensive mature market segment and overall WFE growth have increased the ion implant total addressable market to about $2B. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. The company introduced two new target business models at its analyst day for ~$850M and $1B in annual revenue, which are targeted to drive EPS of ~$4.25 and ~$5.60 respectively, Schwab tells investors in a research note. Schwab remains very encouraged by the company’s newly outlined target models for multiyear growth and material earnings leverage to targeted EPS levels more than double 2021 expectations at the company’s $1B target model. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.60.

In other news, Director Joseph P. Keithley sold 3,000 shares of Axcelis Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total transaction of $207,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Lynnette C. Fallon sold 6,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total value of $394,106.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 15,043 shares of company stock valued at $964,956 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACLS opened at $57.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24 and a beta of 1.52. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.36 and a twelve month high of $77.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.26 and a 200-day moving average of $54.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. Axcelis Technologies had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $176.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $170.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axcelis Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of capital equipment for the semiconductor chip manufacturing industry. It ion implantation systems product line includes high current, medium current, and high energy implanters. It also offers post-sales equipment service and support, such as spare parts, equipment upgrades, used equipment, maintenance services, and customer training.

