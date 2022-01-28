12,699 Shares in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) Purchased by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Landsea Homes Co. (NASDAQ:LSEA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 12,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $106,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $92,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. First Washington CORP increased its holdings in shares of Landsea Homes by 89.0% in the 2nd quarter. First Washington CORP now owns 856,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,169,000 after acquiring an additional 403,349 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Landsea Homes in the 2nd quarter worth about $69,000. 17.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSEA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Landsea Homes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Landsea Homes from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Landsea Homes stock opened at $6.96 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.33. Landsea Homes Co. has a 52 week low of $6.90 and a 52 week high of $10.01.

Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $214.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.76 million. Landsea Homes had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 10.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Landsea Homes Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Landsea Homes news, Director Elias Farhat acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.27 per share, with a total value of $41,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 6,250 shares of company stock worth $51,968. 75.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Landsea Homes Corp. provides building construction services. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

