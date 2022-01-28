Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Decreases Position in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. (NASDAQ:COKE) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola Consolidated were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 3rd quarter worth $10,286,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 62.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 55,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 21,169 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 40,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,424,000 after purchasing an additional 20,089 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,788,000 after purchasing an additional 17,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola Consolidated during the 2nd quarter worth $6,570,000. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Consolidated stock opened at $566.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $585.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $469.95. Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.14 and a 12-month high of $638.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Coca-Cola Consolidated (NASDAQ:COKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.86 by $2.23. Coca-Cola Consolidated had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 49.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.18%. Coca-Cola Consolidated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.97%.

Coca-Cola Consolidated, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of nonalcoholic beverages. Its products include sparkling and still beverages as well as energy products and noncarbonated beverages such as bottled water, tea, ready to drink coffee, enhanced water, juices, and sports drinks.

