Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $224,000 Stock Position in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in MYR Group were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 1,377.1% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 392,059 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,646,000 after buying an additional 365,516 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its position in MYR Group by 535.4% during the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 41,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,755,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 298,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,156,000 after buying an additional 7,401 shares in the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in MYR Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in MYR Group by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 109,165 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,925,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.48% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MYR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th.

MYR Group stock opened at $89.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.87 and a 1 year high of $121.22. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50-day moving average is $105.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.78.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.16. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.87%. The company had revenue of $610.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William A. Koertner sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,143,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Richard S. Jr. Swartz sold 1,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.79, for a total transaction of $128,013.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,858 shares of company stock worth $4,948,426. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

