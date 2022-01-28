Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,014 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 581 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNTH. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Lantheus by 112.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,390,106 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $66,062,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266,511 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 2nd quarter worth $28,500,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 735.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 373,035 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $9,580,000 after purchasing an additional 328,365 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,592,031 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $44,003,000 after purchasing an additional 241,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Lantheus by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 361,956 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,004,000 after purchasing an additional 173,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Andrea Sabens sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total value of $37,843.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 13,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total transaction of $401,589.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,059 shares of company stock valued at $506,067. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LNTH opened at $24.28 on Friday. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $31.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of -47.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 2.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.36.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. Lantheus had a negative net margin of 8.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.17%. The firm had revenue of $102.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Lantheus’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LNTH shares. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lantheus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic imaging and nuclear medicine products. The firm develops products that help healthcare professionals in patient management and outcomes, and assist clinicians with the detection of cardiovascular disease. It operates through the U.S. and International geographical segments.

