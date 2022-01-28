Panagora Asset Management Inc. Has $212,000 Holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP) by 94.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 127,332 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 8.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 370,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,728,000 after acquiring an additional 27,909 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hudson Pacific Properties by 3.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Echo Street Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $401,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties by 12.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 749,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after purchasing an additional 84,673 shares in the last quarter. 88.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Hudson Pacific Properties from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Piper Sandler lowered Hudson Pacific Properties from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Hudson Pacific Properties from $32.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.50.

In other Hudson Pacific Properties news, EVP Christopher James Barton sold 14,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.63, for a total value of $361,346.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hudson Pacific Properties stock opened at $22.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.30. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.30 and a 12 month high of $30.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -375.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.87.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE:HPP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.53). Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 1.25%. The firm had revenue of $227.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th. Hudson Pacific Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,666.39%.

Hudson Pacific Properties Profile

Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc is a real estate company. It owns, operates, develops and acquires office, media, and entertainment properties. The company operates through two segments: Office Properties and Studio Properties. The Office Properties segment manages office properties located in California and Pacific Northwest.

