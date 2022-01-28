Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,586 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 443,191 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,111,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $404,602,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894,548 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,250,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401,899 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,134,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,092,000 after purchasing an additional 654,355 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 279.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,649,836 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $58,588,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,438,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,331,000 after acquiring an additional 63,492 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

SVC stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $15.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.25. Service Properties Trust had a negative net margin of 35.97% and a negative return on equity of 25.52%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Service Properties Trust will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.36%.

A number of research firms have commented on SVC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Service Properties Trust Company Profile

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of hospitality and travel services. It operates through the following Hotel Investments and Net Lease Investments segments. The firm owns hotels and travel centers located throughout the U.S., Ontario, Canada, and Puerto Rico.

