SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) Shares Gap Up to $194.57

SiTime Co. (NASDAQ:SITM)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $194.57, but opened at $206.73. SiTime shares last traded at $205.18, with a volume of 251 shares.

SITM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James increased their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays raised their target price on SiTime from $245.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on SiTime from $225.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut SiTime from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on SiTime from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.83.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $265.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.55.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $63.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.00 million. SiTime had a return on equity of 5.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that SiTime Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Akira Takata sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.71, for a total value of $453,936.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.54, for a total value of $3,385,905.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 78,354 shares of company stock valued at $21,082,369. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in SiTime by 49.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Syquant Capital Sas bought a new position in SiTime during the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in SiTime during the third quarter valued at about $93,000. 62.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

