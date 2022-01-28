Short Interest in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) Drops By 85.1%

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DFFN) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 160,900 shares, a decline of 85.1% from the December 31st total of 1,080,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,320,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,606,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,363,000 after purchasing an additional 486,095 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 86.1% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 285,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 858,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 54,118 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diffusion Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Diffusion Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000. Institutional investors own 9.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DFFN opened at $0.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.45. Diffusion Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.22 and a one year high of $1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 million, a PE ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.44.

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DFFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). As a group, research analysts expect that Diffusion Pharmaceuticals will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Diffusion Pharmaceuticals

Diffusion Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage company, which engages in the development of treatment for life threatening conditions. It offers Trans Sodium Crocetinate. The company was founded by David G. Kalergis and John L. Gainer in 2001 and is headquartered in Charlottesville, VA.

