Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) Major Shareholder Gregory Mark Sells 122,967 Shares of Stock

Markforged Holding Corporation (NYSE:MKFG) major shareholder Gregory Mark sold 122,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.31, for a total transaction of $529,987.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Gregory Mark also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 20th, Gregory Mark sold 36,228 shares of Markforged stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $179,328.60.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Gregory Mark sold 35,472 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.82, for a total transaction of $170,975.04.

On Friday, January 14th, Gregory Mark sold 39,741 shares of Markforged stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.83, for a total transaction of $191,949.03.

Shares of MKFG stock opened at $4.23 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.57. Markforged Holding Corporation has a 52 week low of $4.01 and a 52 week high of $15.10.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $24.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 million. As a group, analysts expect that Markforged Holding Corporation will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 4th quarter worth about $1,414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $173,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $16,400,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $887,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,776,000. 28.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKFG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum began coverage on shares of Markforged in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.55.

About Markforged

oneis a blank check company organized for the purpose of effecting a business combination with one or more target businesses. one’s efforts to identify a prospective partner business will not be limited to a particular industry or geographic region, although it intends to focus its search on partner businesses operating in North America in the innovation economy.

