VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) Short Interest Up 500.0% in January

VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIL) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the December 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,441,000 after buying an additional 13,974 shares in the last quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Riversedge Advisors LLC now owns 26,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC grew its holdings in VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 71,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,151,000 after buying an additional 6,489 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $42.76 on Friday. VictoryShares International Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.36 and a fifty-two week high of $46.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.06.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were issued a dividend of $0.013 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th.

