Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Increases By 260.0%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.
Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%.
About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF
Cogdell Spencer Inc is an integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that invests in healthcare facilities, including medical offices and ambulatory surgery and diagnostic centers. The Company focuses on the ownership, delivery, acquisition, and management of healthcare facilities in the United States of America.
See Also: Stop Order
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.