Short Interest in VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) Increases By 260.0%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CSA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 260.0% from the December 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.0 days.

Shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF stock opened at $62.61 on Friday. VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF has a 1 year low of $56.06 and a 1 year high of $71.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.22.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th were given a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.04%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 57,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 7,007 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 32,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,973,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 22,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter.

About VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd ETF

