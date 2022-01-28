First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 3,956 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its holdings in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Southern during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Daniel S. Tucker sold 2,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.62, for a total transaction of $149,507.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.45, for a total value of $122,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SO stock opened at $68.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $72.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $66.19 and a 200-day moving average of $64.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $56.69 and a 1-year high of $69.23.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. Southern’s payout ratio is 93.29%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Scotiabank cut Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.88.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

