First Republic Investment Management Inc. Purchases 1,484 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,248 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,484 shares during the quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $4,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 13,772.0% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 6,886 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $57,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 3rd quarter valued at $75,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TEL stock opened at $137.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $117.86 and a 52-week high of $166.44.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.74 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.30, for a total value of $1,385,591.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Evercore ISI upgraded TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $162.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wolfe Research upgraded TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.44.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

