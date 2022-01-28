First Republic Investment Management Inc. Increases Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Post worth $4,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in POST. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in Post during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. FORA Capital LLC raised its stake in Post by 71.8% during the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 603 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Post by 329.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Post during the second quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in Post by 270.6% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the period. 90.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total transaction of $187,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on POST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Post has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

Shares of POST stock opened at $104.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.76 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.42. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.79 and a 1-year high of $118.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $107.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.41.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

About Post

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

