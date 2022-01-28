CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Upgraded by Seaport Res Ptn to Buy

Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of CarMax (NYSE:KMX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

KMX has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reissued a buy rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of CarMax in a report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research raised CarMax to a buy rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Guggenheim downgraded CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CarMax currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $161.80.

Shares of CarMax stock opened at $105.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.45. CarMax has a 52 week low of $102.47 and a 52 week high of $155.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $130.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.73.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 24.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that CarMax will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMX. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new stake in CarMax in the third quarter valued at $132,784,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after acquiring an additional 745,024 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in CarMax by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,092,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,451,000 after acquiring an additional 527,732 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the period. Finally, Tesco Pension Investment Ltd lifted its holdings in CarMax by 49.8% in the third quarter. Tesco Pension Investment Ltd now owns 1,124,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,948,000 after acquiring an additional 374,209 shares during the period. 94.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CarMax Company Profile

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

