Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 29.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,823 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 770 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EEFT. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1,794.1% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $187,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $204,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the third quarter worth about $255,000. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EEFT. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.17.

Shares of EEFT stock opened at $133.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.99.

In other Euronet Worldwide news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord purchased 1,000 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

