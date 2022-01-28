Zacks Investment Research Lowers Verso (NYSE:VRS) to Strong Sell

Verso (NYSE:VRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verso Corporation makes printing papers used primarily in commercial printing, media and marketing applications, including magazines, catalogs, books, direct mail, corporate collateral and retail inserts. Their specialty papers are used primarily in label and converting, flexible packaging and technical paper applications. They also produce market kraft pulp, which is used to manufacture printing and writing paper grades and tissue products. Verso is headquartered in Miamisburg, Ohio, with a Technical Center in Biron, Wisconsin; seven paper mills in Maine, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota and Wisconsin; and more than 30 distribution centers and warehouses strategically located across the country. “

Separately, BWS Financial downgraded shares of Verso from a “top pick” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th.

VRS stock opened at $26.34 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $765.49 million, a PE ratio of -8.93 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Verso has a 1 year low of $11.24 and a 1 year high of $27.29.

Verso (NYSE:VRS) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $1.25. The firm had revenue of $339.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $340.70 million. Verso had a positive return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 8.39%. On average, analysts forecast that Verso will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Verso by 563.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,253,000 after acquiring an additional 108,100 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Verso by 8.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 171,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 13,991 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Verso in the second quarter valued at approximately $507,000. EJF Capital LLC bought a new position in Verso in the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Verso by 10.1% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 780,576 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,817,000 after acquiring an additional 71,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.27% of the company’s stock.

About Verso

Verso Corp. engages in the production and supply of coated paper and products. The firm operates through the following segments: Paper and Pulp business. It offers paper products ranging from web, coated, digital, specialty and book and uncoated. The company was founded on August 1, 2006 and is headquartered in Miamisburg, OH.

