Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) Price Target Raised to $49.00 at Raymond James

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Veritex from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

VBTX opened at $39.47 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.36. Veritex has a 1 year low of $25.32 and a 1 year high of $45.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.59.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Veritex had a net margin of 33.49% and a return on equity of 10.17%. The firm had revenue of $92.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Veritex will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.06%.

In other news, Director Manuel J. Mehos sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.70, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Clayton Riebe sold 5,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $249,381.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,975 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,616 over the last 90 days. 4.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 2.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,275,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,968,000 after buying an additional 81,818 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 7.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,304,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,598,000 after buying an additional 163,279 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 48,249.5% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297,912 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 9.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,119,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,054,000 after purchasing an additional 92,049 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Veritex by 4.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 904,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,613,000 after purchasing an additional 37,681 shares during the period. 83.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

